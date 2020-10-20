1 XOF to MGA - Convert CFA Francs to Malagasy Ariary

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

7.3372562 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.136291 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:48 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Malagasy Ariary

XOF
MGA
1 XOF7.33726 MGA
5 XOF36.6863 MGA
10 XOF73.3726 MGA
25 XOF183.431 MGA
50 XOF366.863 MGA
100 XOF733.726 MGA
500 XOF3,668.63 MGA
1,000 XOF7,337.26 MGA
5,000 XOF36,686.3 MGA
10,000 XOF73,372.6 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to CFA Franc

MGA
XOF
1 MGA0.136291 XOF
5 MGA0.681454 XOF
10 MGA1.36291 XOF
25 MGA3.40727 XOF
50 MGA6.81454 XOF
100 MGA13.6291 XOF
500 MGA68.1454 XOF
1,000 MGA136.291 XOF
5,000 MGA681.454 XOF
10,000 MGA1,362.91 XOF

XOF to MGA Chart

1 XOF = 0 MGA

1 CFA Franc to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.42827.4282
Low
7.25067.0865
Average
7.33497.2794
Volatility
0.41%0.47%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

