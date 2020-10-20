1 CFA Franc =
0.005258461700801 Terra
1 LUNA = 190.170 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
LUNA
|1 XOF
|0.00525846 LUNA
|5 XOF
|0.0262923 LUNA
|10 XOF
|0.0525846 LUNA
|25 XOF
|0.131462 LUNA
|50 XOF
|0.262923 LUNA
|100 XOF
|0.525846 LUNA
|500 XOF
|2.62923 LUNA
|1,000 XOF
|5.25846 LUNA
|5,000 XOF
|26.2923 LUNA
|10,000 XOF
|52.5846 LUNA
LUNA
XOF
|1 LUNA
|190.17 XOF
|5 LUNA
|950.848 XOF
|10 LUNA
|1,901.7 XOF
|25 LUNA
|4,754.24 XOF
|50 LUNA
|9,508.48 XOF
|100 LUNA
|19,017 XOF
|500 LUNA
|95,084.8 XOF
|1,000 LUNA
|190,170 XOF
|5,000 LUNA
|950,848 XOF
|10,000 LUNA
|1,901,700 XOF
1 XOF = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062374
|0.0062374
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028630
|0.0028630
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0045975
|0.0045555
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13.57%
|12.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
