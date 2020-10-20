1 CFA Franc =
0.0011655432 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 857.969 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
JOD
|1 XOF
|0.00116554 JOD
|5 XOF
|0.00582772 JOD
|10 XOF
|0.0116554 JOD
|25 XOF
|0.0291386 JOD
|50 XOF
|0.0582772 JOD
|100 XOF
|0.116554 JOD
|500 XOF
|0.582772 JOD
|1,000 XOF
|1.16554 JOD
|5,000 XOF
|5.82772 JOD
|10,000 XOF
|11.6554 JOD
1 XOF = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011789
|0.0011789
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011544
|0.0011480
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011628
|0.0011637
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.
