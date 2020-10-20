1 XOF to JOD - Convert CFA Francs to Jordanian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0011655432 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 857.969 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:28 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Jordanian Dinar

xof
XOF
jod
JOD
1 XOF0.00116554 JOD
5 XOF0.00582772 JOD
10 XOF0.0116554 JOD
25 XOF0.0291386 JOD
50 XOF0.0582772 JOD
100 XOF0.116554 JOD
500 XOF0.582772 JOD
1,000 XOF1.16554 JOD
5,000 XOF5.82772 JOD
10,000 XOF11.6554 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to CFA Franc

jod
JOD
xof
XOF
1 JOD857.969 XOF
5 JOD4,289.85 XOF
10 JOD8,579.69 XOF
25 JOD21,449.2 XOF
50 JOD42,898.5 XOF
100 JOD85,796.9 XOF
500 JOD428,985 XOF
1,000 JOD857,969 XOF
5,000 JOD4,289,850 XOF
10,000 JOD8,579,690 XOF

XOF to JOD Chart

1 XOF = 0 JOD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00117890.0011789
Low
0.00115440.0011480
Average
0.00116280.0011637
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.


jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.



