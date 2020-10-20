1 CFA Franc =
0.22731246 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 4.39923 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.22731246 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 4.39923 XOF
XOF
ISK
|1 XOF
|0.227312 ISK
|5 XOF
|1.13656 ISK
|10 XOF
|2.27312 ISK
|25 XOF
|5.68281 ISK
|50 XOF
|11.3656 ISK
|100 XOF
|22.7312 ISK
|500 XOF
|113.656 ISK
|1,000 XOF
|227.312 ISK
|5,000 XOF
|1,136.56 ISK
|10,000 XOF
|2,273.12 ISK
1 XOF = 0 ISK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22829
|0.23014
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22670
|0.22670
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.22755
|0.22852
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.More Icelandic Krona info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings