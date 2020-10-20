1 XOF to FRF - Convert CFA Francs to French Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.01 French Francs

1 FRF = 100.000 XOF

FRF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to French Franc

xof
XOF
frf
FRF
1 XOF0.01 FRF
5 XOF0.05 FRF
10 XOF0.1 FRF
25 XOF0.25 FRF
50 XOF0.5 FRF
100 XOF1 FRF
500 XOF5 FRF
1,000 XOF10 FRF
5,000 XOF50 FRF
10,000 XOF100 FRF

Convert French Franc to CFA Franc

frf
FRF
xof
XOF
1 FRF100 XOF
5 FRF500 XOF
10 FRF1,000 XOF
25 FRF2,500 XOF
50 FRF5,000 XOF
100 FRF10,000 XOF
500 FRF50,000 XOF
1,000 FRF100,000 XOF
5,000 FRF500,000 XOF
10,000 FRF1,000,000 XOF

XOF to FRF Chart

1 XOF = 0 FRF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

