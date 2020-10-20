1 XOF to ETB - Convert CFA Francs to Ethiopian Birrs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.095067953 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 10.5188 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr

xof
XOF
etb
ETB
1 XOF0.095068 ETB
5 XOF0.47534 ETB
10 XOF0.95068 ETB
25 XOF2.3767 ETB
50 XOF4.7534 ETB
100 XOF9.5068 ETB
500 XOF47.534 ETB
1,000 XOF95.068 ETB
5,000 XOF475.34 ETB
10,000 XOF950.68 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to CFA Franc

etb
ETB
xof
XOF
1 ETB10.5188 XOF
5 ETB52.594 XOF
10 ETB105.188 XOF
25 ETB262.97 XOF
50 ETB525.94 XOF
100 ETB1,051.88 XOF
500 ETB5,259.4 XOF
1,000 ETB10,518.8 XOF
5,000 ETB52,594 XOF
10,000 ETB105,188 XOF

XOF to ETB Chart

1 XOF = 0 ETB

1 CFA Franc to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0954040.095404
Low
0.0931300.092031
Average
0.0943480.093997
Volatility
0.44%0.41%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

