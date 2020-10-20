1 CFA Franc =
0.079160729 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 12.6325 XOF
XOF
EGP
|1 XOF
|0.0791607 EGP
|5 XOF
|0.395804 EGP
|10 XOF
|0.791607 EGP
|25 XOF
|1.97902 EGP
|50 XOF
|3.95804 EGP
|100 XOF
|7.91607 EGP
|500 XOF
|39.5804 EGP
|1,000 XOF
|79.1607 EGP
|5,000 XOF
|395.804 EGP
|10,000 XOF
|791.607 EGP
1 XOF = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.079061
|0.079061
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.077730
|0.077153
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.078319
|0.078145
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.More Egyptian Pound info
