1 XOF to DOGE - Convert CFA Francs to Dogecoins

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.013644637313268 Dogecoins

1 DOGE = 73.2889 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
CFA Franc to Dogecoin conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Dogecoin

xof
XOF
doge
DOGE
1 XOF0.0136446 DOGE
5 XOF0.0682232 DOGE
10 XOF0.136446 DOGE
25 XOF0.341116 DOGE
50 XOF0.682232 DOGE
100 XOF1.36446 DOGE
500 XOF6.82232 DOGE
1,000 XOF13.6446 DOGE
5,000 XOF68.2232 DOGE
10,000 XOF136.446 DOGE

Convert Dogecoin to CFA Franc

doge
DOGE
xof
XOF
1 DOGE73.2889 XOF
5 DOGE366.444 XOF
10 DOGE732.889 XOF
25 DOGE1,832.22 XOF
50 DOGE3,664.44 XOF
100 DOGE7,328.89 XOF
500 DOGE36,644.4 XOF
1,000 DOGE73,288.9 XOF
5,000 DOGE366,444 XOF
10,000 DOGE732,889 XOF

XOF to DOGE Chart

1 XOF = 0 DOGE

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Dogecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0136060.013606
Low
0.0100190.0081105
Average
0.0120570.010848
Volatility
3.18%4.24%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
doge

DOGE - Dogecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.

More Dogecoin info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings