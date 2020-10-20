1 XOF to CVE - Convert CFA Francs to Cape Verdean Escudos

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.16810553 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 5.94864 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo

xof
XOF
cve
CVE
1 XOF0.168106 CVE
5 XOF0.840528 CVE
10 XOF1.68106 CVE
25 XOF4.20264 CVE
50 XOF8.40528 CVE
100 XOF16.8106 CVE
500 XOF84.0528 CVE
1,000 XOF168.106 CVE
5,000 XOF840.528 CVE
10,000 XOF1,681.06 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to CFA Franc

cve
CVE
xof
XOF
1 CVE5.94864 XOF
5 CVE29.7432 XOF
10 CVE59.4864 XOF
25 CVE148.716 XOF
50 CVE297.432 XOF
100 CVE594.864 XOF
500 CVE2,974.32 XOF
1,000 CVE5,948.64 XOF
5,000 CVE29,743.2 XOF
10,000 CVE59,486.4 XOF

XOF to CVE Chart

1 XOF = 0 CVE

1 CFA Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.168110.16811
Low
0.168110.16811
Average
0.168110.16811
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

