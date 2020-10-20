1 CFA Franc =
0.0053847992 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 185.708 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BYN
|1 XOF
|0.0053848 BYN
|5 XOF
|0.026924 BYN
|10 XOF
|0.053848 BYN
|25 XOF
|0.13462 BYN
|50 XOF
|0.26924 BYN
|100 XOF
|0.53848 BYN
|500 XOF
|2.6924 BYN
|1,000 XOF
|5.3848 BYN
|5,000 XOF
|26.924 BYN
|10,000 XOF
|53.848 BYN
1 XOF = 0 BYN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0054372
|0.0054372
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0053241
|0.0052945
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0053647
|0.0053683
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
