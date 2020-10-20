1 XOF to ARS - Convert CFA Francs to Argentine Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

1.5038972 Argentine Pesos

1 ARS = 0.664939 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Argentine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:25 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Argentine Peso

xof
XOF
ars
ARS
1 XOF1.5039 ARS
5 XOF7.51949 ARS
10 XOF15.039 ARS
25 XOF37.5974 ARS
50 XOF75.1949 ARS
100 XOF150.39 ARS
500 XOF751.949 ARS
1,000 XOF1,503.9 ARS
5,000 XOF7,519.49 ARS
10,000 XOF15,039 ARS

Convert Argentine Peso to CFA Franc

ars
ARS
xof
XOF
1 ARS0.664939 XOF
5 ARS3.3247 XOF
10 ARS6.64939 XOF
25 ARS16.6235 XOF
50 ARS33.247 XOF
100 ARS66.4939 XOF
500 ARS332.47 XOF
1,000 ARS664.939 XOF
5,000 ARS3,324.7 XOF
10,000 ARS6,649.39 XOF

XOF to ARS Chart

1 XOF = 0 ARS

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Argentine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.49791.4979
Low
1.47211.4046
Average
1.48321.4555
Volatility
0.39%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
ars

ARS - Argentine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.

More Argentine Peso info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings