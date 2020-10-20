1 WST to IQD - Convert Samoan Tala to Iraqi Dinars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

478.17574 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 0.00209128 WST

Samoan Tala to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:46 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Iraqi Dinar

wst
WST
iqd
IQD
1 WST478.176 IQD
5 WST2,390.88 IQD
10 WST4,781.76 IQD
25 WST11,954.4 IQD
50 WST23,908.8 IQD
100 WST47,817.6 IQD
500 WST239,088 IQD
1,000 WST478,176 IQD
5,000 WST2,390,880 IQD
10,000 WST4,781,760 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Samoan Tala

iqd
IQD
wst
WST
1 IQD0.00209128 WST
5 IQD0.0104564 WST
10 IQD0.0209128 WST
25 IQD0.052282 WST
50 IQD0.104564 WST
100 IQD0.209128 WST
500 IQD1.04564 WST
1,000 IQD2.09128 WST
5,000 IQD10.4564 WST
10,000 IQD20.9128 WST

WST to IQD Chart

1 Samoan Tala to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
481.31488.57
Low
476.59469.96
Average
479.31477.67
Volatility
0.27%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

