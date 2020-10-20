1 MTL to PKR - Convert Maltese Liri to Pakistani Rupees

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

702.17596 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 0.00142414 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Pakistani Rupee

mtl
MTL
pkr
PKR
1 MTL702.176 PKR
5 MTL3,510.88 PKR
10 MTL7,021.76 PKR
25 MTL17,554.4 PKR
50 MTL35,108.8 PKR
100 MTL70,217.6 PKR
500 MTL351,088 PKR
1,000 MTL702,176 PKR
5,000 MTL3,510,880 PKR
10,000 MTL7,021,760 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Maltese Lira

pkr
PKR
mtl
MTL
1 PKR0.00142414 MTL
5 PKR0.00712072 MTL
10 PKR0.0142414 MTL
25 PKR0.0356036 MTL
50 PKR0.0712072 MTL
100 PKR0.142414 MTL
500 PKR0.712072 MTL
1,000 PKR1.42414 MTL
5,000 PKR7.12072 MTL
10,000 PKR14.2414 MTL

MTL to PKR Chart

1 MTL = 0 PKR

1 Maltese Lira to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
303.28303.95
Low
297.50295.31
Average
299.55299.71
Volatility
0.32%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Pakistani Rupee info

