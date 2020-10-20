1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.042842979340292 Litecoin
1 LTC = 23.3410 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
LTC
|1 MTL
|0.042843 LTC
|5 MTL
|0.214215 LTC
|10 MTL
|0.42843 LTC
|25 MTL
|1.07107 LTC
|50 MTL
|2.14215 LTC
|100 MTL
|4.2843 LTC
|500 MTL
|21.4215 LTC
|1,000 MTL
|42.843 LTC
|5,000 MTL
|214.215 LTC
|10,000 MTL
|428.43 LTC
1 MTL = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016540
|0.016540
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012729
|0.010514
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014166
|0.013237
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.00%
|3.10%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
