1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

45.934923 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 0.0217699 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Basotho Loti

mtl
MTL
lsl
LSL
1 MTL45.9349 LSL
5 MTL229.675 LSL
10 MTL459.349 LSL
25 MTL1,148.37 LSL
50 MTL2,296.75 LSL
100 MTL4,593.49 LSL
500 MTL22,967.5 LSL
1,000 MTL45,934.9 LSL
5,000 MTL229,675 LSL
10,000 MTL459,349 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Maltese Lira

lsl
LSL
mtl
MTL
1 LSL0.0217699 MTL
5 LSL0.10885 MTL
10 LSL0.217699 MTL
25 LSL0.544248 MTL
50 LSL1.0885 MTL
100 LSL2.17699 MTL
500 LSL10.885 MTL
1,000 LSL21.7699 MTL
5,000 LSL108.85 MTL
10,000 LSL217.699 MTL

MTL to LSL Chart

1 MTL = 0 LSL

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
20.65820.658
Low
19.20419.204
Average
19.76019.965
Volatility
0.83%0.64%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

More Basotho Loti info

