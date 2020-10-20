1 MTL to KGS - Convert Maltese Liri to Kyrgyzstani Soms

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

216.87315 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 0.00461099 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:22 UTC

1 MTL216.873 KGS
5 MTL1,084.37 KGS
10 MTL2,168.73 KGS
25 MTL5,421.83 KGS
50 MTL10,843.7 KGS
100 MTL21,687.3 KGS
500 MTL108,437 KGS
1,000 MTL216,873 KGS
5,000 MTL1,084,370 KGS
10,000 MTL2,168,730 KGS

1 KGS0.00461099 MTL
5 KGS0.023055 MTL
10 KGS0.0461099 MTL
25 KGS0.115275 MTL
50 KGS0.23055 MTL
100 KGS0.461099 MTL
500 KGS2.3055 MTL
1,000 KGS4.61099 MTL
5,000 KGS23.055 MTL
10,000 KGS46.1099 MTL

1 Maltese Lira to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
95.26996.877
Low
92.35292.352
Average
93.50394.742
Volatility
0.35%0.31%

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Kyrgyzstani Som info

