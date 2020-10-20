1 MTL to JPY - Convert Maltese Liri to Japanese Yen

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

405.97026 Japanese Yen

1 JPY = 0.00246323 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Japanese Yen conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:32 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Japanese Yen

mtl
MTL
jpy
JPY
1 MTL405.97 JPY
5 MTL2,029.85 JPY
10 MTL4,059.7 JPY
25 MTL10,149.3 JPY
50 MTL20,298.5 JPY
100 MTL40,597 JPY
500 MTL202,985 JPY
1,000 MTL405,970 JPY
5,000 MTL2,029,850 JPY
10,000 MTL4,059,700 JPY

Convert Japanese Yen to Maltese Lira

jpy
JPY
mtl
MTL
1 JPY0.00246323 MTL
5 JPY0.0123162 MTL
10 JPY0.0246323 MTL
25 JPY0.0615809 MTL
50 JPY0.123162 MTL
100 JPY0.246323 MTL
500 JPY1.23162 MTL
1,000 JPY2.46323 MTL
5,000 JPY12.3162 MTL
10,000 JPY24.6323 MTL

MTL to JPY Chart

1 MTL = 0 JPY



1 Maltese Lira to Japanese Yen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
174.45174.45
Low
168.62163.23
Average
170.60168.38
Volatility
0.23%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.



