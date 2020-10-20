1 MTL to IQD - Convert Maltese Liri to Iraqi Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3,302.7456 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 0.000302778 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:40 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Iraqi Dinar

mtl
MTL
iqd
IQD
1 MTL3,302.75 IQD
5 MTL16,513.7 IQD
10 MTL33,027.5 IQD
25 MTL82,568.6 IQD
50 MTL165,137 IQD
100 MTL330,275 IQD
500 MTL1,651,370 IQD
1,000 MTL3,302,750 IQD
5,000 MTL16,513,700 IQD
10,000 MTL33,027,500 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Maltese Lira

iqd
IQD
mtl
MTL
1 IQD0.000302778 MTL
5 IQD0.00151389 MTL
10 IQD0.00302778 MTL
25 IQD0.00756946 MTL
50 IQD0.0151389 MTL
100 IQD0.0302778 MTL
500 IQD0.151389 MTL
1,000 IQD0.302778 MTL
5,000 IQD1.51389 MTL
10,000 IQD3.02778 MTL

MTL to IQD Chart

1 MTL = 0 IQD



1 Maltese Lira to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,426.61,426.6
Low
1,398.81,390.6
Average
1,408.01,409.7
Volatility
0.29%0.28%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

More Iraqi Dinar info

