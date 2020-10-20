1 MTL to FJD - Convert Maltese Liri to Fijian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

5.6300366 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 0.177619 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:39 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Fijian Dollar

mtl
MTL
fjd
FJD
1 MTL5.63004 FJD
5 MTL28.1502 FJD
10 MTL56.3004 FJD
25 MTL140.751 FJD
50 MTL281.502 FJD
100 MTL563.004 FJD
500 MTL2,815.02 FJD
1,000 MTL5,630.04 FJD
5,000 MTL28,150.2 FJD
10,000 MTL56,300.4 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Maltese Lira

fjd
FJD
mtl
MTL
1 FJD0.177619 MTL
5 FJD0.888094 MTL
10 FJD1.77619 MTL
25 FJD4.44047 MTL
50 FJD8.88094 MTL
100 FJD17.7619 MTL
500 FJD88.8094 MTL
1,000 FJD177.619 MTL
5,000 FJD888.094 MTL
10,000 FJD1,776.19 MTL

MTL to FJD Chart

1 MTL = 0 FJD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.45502.4666
Low
2.39692.3949
Average
2.42312.4330
Volatility
0.49%0.55%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

More Fijian Dollar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings