1 MTL to EUR - Convert Maltese Liri to Euros

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.3293734 Euros

1 EUR = 0.429300 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:31 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Euro

mtl
MTL
eur
EUR
1 MTL2.32937 EUR
5 MTL11.6469 EUR
10 MTL23.2937 EUR
25 MTL58.2343 EUR
50 MTL116.469 EUR
100 MTL232.937 EUR
500 MTL1,164.69 EUR
1,000 MTL2,329.37 EUR
5,000 MTL11,646.9 EUR
10,000 MTL23,293.7 EUR

Convert Euro to Maltese Lira

eur
EUR
mtl
MTL
1 EUR0.4293 MTL
5 EUR2.1465 MTL
10 EUR4.293 MTL
25 EUR10.7325 MTL
50 EUR21.465 MTL
100 EUR42.93 MTL
500 EUR214.65 MTL
1,000 EUR429.3 MTL
5,000 EUR2,146.5 MTL
10,000 EUR4,293 MTL

MTL to EUR Chart

1 MTL = 0 EUR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

More Euro info

, ratings