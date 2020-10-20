1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.91521004 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 1.09265 MRO
MRO
ZWD
|1 MRO
|0.91521 ZWD
|5 MRO
|4.57605 ZWD
|10 MRO
|9.1521 ZWD
|25 MRO
|22.8803 ZWD
|50 MRO
|45.7605 ZWD
|100 MRO
|91.521 ZWD
|500 MRO
|457.605 ZWD
|1,000 MRO
|915.21 ZWD
|5,000 MRO
|4,576.05 ZWD
|10,000 MRO
|9,152.1 ZWD
1 MRO = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|9.2663
|9.2663
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|9.0953
|9.0078
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|9.1830
|9.1412
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
