1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.061635319 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 16.2245 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ZMW
|1 MRO
|0.0616353 ZMW
|5 MRO
|0.308177 ZMW
|10 MRO
|0.616353 ZMW
|25 MRO
|1.54088 ZMW
|50 MRO
|3.08177 ZMW
|100 MRO
|6.16353 ZMW
|500 MRO
|30.8177 ZMW
|1,000 MRO
|61.6353 ZMW
|5,000 MRO
|308.177 ZMW
|10,000 MRO
|616.353 ZMW
1 MRO = 0 ZMW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67749
|0.69258
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60571
|0.60571
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.65340
|0.65488
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.47%
|1.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.More Zambian Kwacha info
