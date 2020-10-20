1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.046155841 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 21.6657 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.046155841 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 21.6657 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ZAR
|1 MRO
|0.0461558 ZAR
|5 MRO
|0.230779 ZAR
|10 MRO
|0.461558 ZAR
|25 MRO
|1.1539 ZAR
|50 MRO
|2.30779 ZAR
|100 MRO
|4.61558 ZAR
|500 MRO
|23.0779 ZAR
|1,000 MRO
|46.1558 ZAR
|5,000 MRO
|230.779 ZAR
|10,000 MRO
|461.558 ZAR
1 MRO = 0 ZAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48564
|0.48845
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45519
|0.45507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46652
|0.46853
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.More South African Rand info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings