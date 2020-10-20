1 MRO to VEB - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Venezuelan Bolívares

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

9,224,274.82 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.000000108410 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar

mro
MRO
veb
VEB
1 MRO9,224,270 VEB
5 MRO46,121,400 VEB
10 MRO92,242,700 VEB
25 MRO230,607,000 VEB
50 MRO461,214,000 VEB
100 MRO922,427,000 VEB
500 MRO4,612,140,000 VEB
1,000 MRO9,224,270,000 VEB
5,000 MRO46,121,400,000 VEB
10,000 MRO92,242,700,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

veb
VEB
mro
MRO
1 VEB0.00000010841 MRO
5 VEB0.000000542048 MRO
10 VEB0.0000010841 MRO
25 VEB0.00000271024 MRO
50 VEB0.00000542048 MRO
100 VEB0.000010841 MRO
500 VEB0.0000542048 MRO
1,000 VEB0.00010841 MRO
5,000 VEB0.000542048 MRO
10,000 VEB0.0010841 MRO

MRO to VEB Chart

1 MRO = 0 VEB

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
94,73394,733
Low
91,48790,106
Average
92,38391,950
Volatility
0.82%0.63%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

