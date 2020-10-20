1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000333915891337 Uniswap
1 UNI = 2,994.77 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
UNI
|1 MRO
|0.000333916 UNI
|5 MRO
|0.00166958 UNI
|10 MRO
|0.00333916 UNI
|25 MRO
|0.0083479 UNI
|50 MRO
|0.0166958 UNI
|100 MRO
|0.0333916 UNI
|500 MRO
|0.166958 UNI
|1,000 MRO
|0.333916 UNI
|5,000 MRO
|1.66958 UNI
|10,000 MRO
|3.33916 UNI
1 MRO = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033146
|0.0037196
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021225
|0.0021225
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0025986
|0.0028909
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.88%
|6.26%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
