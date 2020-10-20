1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.082133835 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 12.1753 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
TWD
|1 MRO
|0.0821338 TWD
|5 MRO
|0.410669 TWD
|10 MRO
|0.821338 TWD
|25 MRO
|2.05335 TWD
|50 MRO
|4.10669 TWD
|100 MRO
|8.21338 TWD
|500 MRO
|41.0669 TWD
|1,000 MRO
|82.1338 TWD
|5,000 MRO
|410.669 TWD
|10,000 MRO
|821.338 TWD
1 MRO = 0 TWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.82934
|0.82934
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81642
|0.80295
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.82255
|0.81759
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.More Taiwan New Dollar info
