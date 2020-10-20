1 MRO to SEK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Swedish Kronor

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.026555182 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 37.6574 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:43 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swedish Krona

mro
MRO
sek
SEK
1 MRO0.0265552 SEK
5 MRO0.132776 SEK
10 MRO0.265552 SEK
25 MRO0.66388 SEK
50 MRO1.32776 SEK
100 MRO2.65552 SEK
500 MRO13.2776 SEK
1,000 MRO26.5552 SEK
5,000 MRO132.776 SEK
10,000 MRO265.552 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sek
SEK
mro
MRO
1 SEK37.6574 MRO
5 SEK188.287 MRO
10 SEK376.574 MRO
25 SEK941.436 MRO
50 SEK1,882.87 MRO
100 SEK3,765.74 MRO
500 SEK18,828.7 MRO
1,000 SEK37,657.4 MRO
5,000 SEK188,287 MRO
10,000 SEK376,574 MRO

MRO to SEK Chart

1 MRO = 0 SEK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.269810.27827
Low
0.262760.26276
Average
0.266720.26995
Volatility
0.71%0.75%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

