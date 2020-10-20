1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.026555182 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 37.6574 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.026555182 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 37.6574 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SEK
|1 MRO
|0.0265552 SEK
|5 MRO
|0.132776 SEK
|10 MRO
|0.265552 SEK
|25 MRO
|0.66388 SEK
|50 MRO
|1.32776 SEK
|100 MRO
|2.65552 SEK
|500 MRO
|13.2776 SEK
|1,000 MRO
|26.5552 SEK
|5,000 MRO
|132.776 SEK
|10,000 MRO
|265.552 SEK
1 MRO = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26981
|0.27827
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26276
|0.26276
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.26672
|0.26995
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.75%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings