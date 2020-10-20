1 MRO to MGA - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Malagasy Ariary

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

11.256922 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.0888342 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:42 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Ariary

mro
MRO
mga
MGA
1 MRO11.2569 MGA
5 MRO56.2846 MGA
10 MRO112.569 MGA
25 MRO281.423 MGA
50 MRO562.846 MGA
100 MRO1,125.69 MGA
500 MRO5,628.46 MGA
1,000 MRO11,256.9 MGA
5,000 MRO56,284.6 MGA
10,000 MRO112,569 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mga
MGA
mro
MRO
1 MGA0.0888342 MRO
5 MGA0.444171 MRO
10 MGA0.888342 MRO
25 MGA2.22086 MRO
50 MGA4.44171 MRO
100 MGA8.88342 MRO
500 MGA44.4171 MRO
1,000 MGA88.8342 MRO
5,000 MGA444.171 MRO
10,000 MGA888.342 MRO

MRO to MGA Chart

1 MRO = 0 MGA

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
116.51116.51
Low
112.64108.82
Average
113.63112.10
Volatility
0.67%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

