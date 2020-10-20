1 MRO to MAD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Moroccan Dirhams

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.025017447 Moroccan Dirhams

1 MAD = 39.9721 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moroccan Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:41 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moroccan Dirham

mro
MRO
mad
MAD
1 MRO0.0250174 MAD
5 MRO0.125087 MAD
10 MRO0.250174 MAD
25 MRO0.625436 MAD
50 MRO1.25087 MAD
100 MRO2.50174 MAD
500 MRO12.5087 MAD
1,000 MRO25.0174 MAD
5,000 MRO125.087 MAD
10,000 MRO250.174 MAD

Convert Moroccan Dirham to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mad
MAD
mro
MRO
1 MAD39.9721 MRO
5 MAD199.861 MRO
10 MAD399.721 MRO
25 MAD999.303 MRO
50 MAD1,998.61 MRO
100 MAD3,997.21 MRO
500 MAD19,986.1 MRO
1,000 MAD39,972.1 MRO
5,000 MAD199,861 MRO
10,000 MAD399,721 MRO

MRO to MAD Chart

1 MRO = 0 MAD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moroccan Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.254180.25752
Low
0.250370.24922
Average
0.252530.25277
Volatility
0.42%0.54%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

