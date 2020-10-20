1 MRO to LUNA - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Terra

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.008079860228967 Terra

1 LUNA = 123.765 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Terra conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:22 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Terra

mro
MRO
luna
LUNA
1 MRO0.00807986 LUNA
5 MRO0.0403993 LUNA
10 MRO0.0807986 LUNA
25 MRO0.201997 LUNA
50 MRO0.403993 LUNA
100 MRO0.807986 LUNA
500 MRO4.03993 LUNA
1,000 MRO8.07986 LUNA
5,000 MRO40.3993 LUNA
10,000 MRO80.7986 LUNA

Convert Terra to Mauritanian Ouguiya

luna
LUNA
mro
MRO
1 LUNA123.765 MRO
5 LUNA618.823 MRO
10 LUNA1,237.65 MRO
25 LUNA3,094.11 MRO
50 LUNA6,188.23 MRO
100 LUNA12,376.5 MRO
500 LUNA61,882.3 MRO
1,000 LUNA123,765 MRO
5,000 LUNA618,823 MRO
10,000 LUNA1,237,650 MRO

MRO to LUNA Chart

1 MRO = 0 LUNA

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Terra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0972540.097254
Low
0.0436720.043672
Average
0.0726420.070781
Volatility
12.62%12.79%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

