1 MRO to KWD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Kuwaiti Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.00077403218 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 1,291.94 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:40 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kuwaiti Dinar

mro
MRO
kwd
KWD
1 MRO0.000774032 KWD
5 MRO0.00387016 KWD
10 MRO0.00774032 KWD
25 MRO0.0193508 KWD
50 MRO0.0387016 KWD
100 MRO0.0774032 KWD
500 MRO0.387016 KWD
1,000 MRO0.774032 KWD
5,000 MRO3.87016 KWD
10,000 MRO7.74032 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kwd
KWD
mro
MRO
1 KWD1,291.94 MRO
5 KWD6,459.68 MRO
10 KWD12,919.4 MRO
25 KWD32,298.4 MRO
50 KWD64,596.8 MRO
100 KWD129,194 MRO
500 KWD645,968 MRO
1,000 KWD1,291,940 MRO
5,000 KWD6,459,680 MRO
10,000 KWD12,919,400 MRO

MRO to KWD Chart

1 MRO = 0 KWD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00784530.0078453
Low
0.00773310.0076684
Average
0.00778310.0077619
Volatility
0.44%0.45%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

See our API plans
