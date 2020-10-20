1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00077403218 Kuwaiti Dinars
1 KWD = 1,291.94 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
KWD
|1 MRO
|0.000774032 KWD
|5 MRO
|0.00387016 KWD
|10 MRO
|0.00774032 KWD
|25 MRO
|0.0193508 KWD
|50 MRO
|0.0387016 KWD
|100 MRO
|0.0774032 KWD
|500 MRO
|0.387016 KWD
|1,000 MRO
|0.774032 KWD
|5,000 MRO
|3.87016 KWD
|10,000 MRO
|7.74032 KWD
1 MRO = 0 KWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0078453
|0.0078453
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0077331
|0.0076684
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0077831
|0.0077619
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.More Kuwaiti Dinar info
