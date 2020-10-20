1 MRO to KGS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Kyrgyzstani Soms

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.21744227 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 4.59892 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:26 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kyrgyzstani Som

mro
MRO
kgs
KGS
1 MRO0.217442 KGS
5 MRO1.08721 KGS
10 MRO2.17442 KGS
25 MRO5.43606 KGS
50 MRO10.8721 KGS
100 MRO21.7442 KGS
500 MRO108.721 KGS
1,000 MRO217.442 KGS
5,000 MRO1,087.21 KGS
10,000 MRO2,174.42 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kgs
KGS
mro
MRO
1 KGS4.59892 MRO
5 KGS22.9946 MRO
10 KGS45.9892 MRO
25 KGS114.973 MRO
50 KGS229.946 MRO
100 KGS459.892 MRO
500 KGS2,299.46 MRO
1,000 KGS4,598.92 MRO
5,000 KGS22,994.6 MRO
10,000 KGS45,989.2 MRO

MRO to KGS Chart

1 MRO = 0 KGS

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.23532.2632
Low
2.17252.1725
Average
2.20802.2237
Volatility
0.57%0.52%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Kyrgyzstani Som info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings