1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.34905731 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 2.86486 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
ISK
|1 MRO
|0.349057 ISK
|5 MRO
|1.74529 ISK
|10 MRO
|3.49057 ISK
|25 MRO
|8.72643 ISK
|50 MRO
|17.4529 ISK
|100 MRO
|34.9057 ISK
|500 MRO
|174.529 ISK
|1,000 MRO
|349.057 ISK
|5,000 MRO
|1,745.29 ISK
|10,000 MRO
|3,490.57 ISK
1 MRO = 0 ISK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.5498
|3.5760
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.4706
|3.4673
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.5215
|3.5165
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.60%
The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.
