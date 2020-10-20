1 MRO to IDR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Indonesian Rupiahs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

41.280592 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 0.0242245 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:39 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indonesian Rupiah

mro
MRO
idr
IDR
1 MRO41.2806 IDR
5 MRO206.403 IDR
10 MRO412.806 IDR
25 MRO1,032.01 IDR
50 MRO2,064.03 IDR
100 MRO4,128.06 IDR
500 MRO20,640.3 IDR
1,000 MRO41,280.6 IDR
5,000 MRO206,403 IDR
10,000 MRO412,806 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to Mauritanian Ouguiya

idr
IDR
mro
MRO
1 IDR0.0242245 MRO
5 IDR0.121122 MRO
10 IDR0.242245 MRO
25 IDR0.605611 MRO
50 IDR1.21122 MRO
100 IDR2.42245 MRO
500 IDR12.1122 MRO
1,000 IDR24.2245 MRO
5,000 IDR121.122 MRO
10,000 IDR242.245 MRO

MRO to IDR Chart

1 MRO = 0 IDR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
418.85418.85
Low
410.37398.84
Average
415.25408.80
Volatility
0.61%0.63%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

, ratings