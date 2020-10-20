1 MRO to GIP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Gibraltar Pounds

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019820447 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 504.529 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:19 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gibraltar Pound

mro
MRO
gip
GIP
1 MRO0.00198204 GIP
5 MRO0.00991022 GIP
10 MRO0.0198204 GIP
25 MRO0.0495511 GIP
50 MRO0.0991022 GIP
100 MRO0.198204 GIP
500 MRO0.991022 GIP
1,000 MRO1.98204 GIP
5,000 MRO9.91022 GIP
10,000 MRO19.8204 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gip
GIP
mro
MRO
1 GIP504.529 MRO
5 GIP2,522.65 MRO
10 GIP5,045.29 MRO
25 GIP12,613.2 MRO
50 GIP25,226.5 MRO
100 GIP50,452.9 MRO
500 GIP252,265 MRO
1,000 GIP504,529 MRO
5,000 GIP2,522,650 MRO
10,000 GIP5,045,290 MRO

MRO to GIP Chart

1 MRO = 0 GIP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199780.020012
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings