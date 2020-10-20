1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.013904126 Finnish Markkaa
1 FIM = 71.9211 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
FIM
|1 MRO
|0.0139041 FIM
|5 MRO
|0.0695206 FIM
|10 MRO
|0.139041 FIM
|25 MRO
|0.347603 FIM
|50 MRO
|0.695206 FIM
|100 MRO
|1.39041 FIM
|500 MRO
|6.95206 FIM
|1,000 MRO
|13.9041 FIM
|5,000 MRO
|69.5206 FIM
|10,000 MRO
|139.041 FIM
1 MRO = 0 FIM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023255
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023599
|0.023464
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
