1 MRO to EUR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Euros

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0023353024 Euros

1 EUR = 428.210 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Euro

mro
MRO
eur
EUR
1 MRO0.0023353 EUR
5 MRO0.0116765 EUR
10 MRO0.023353 EUR
25 MRO0.0583826 EUR
50 MRO0.116765 EUR
100 MRO0.23353 EUR
500 MRO1.16765 EUR
1,000 MRO2.3353 EUR
5,000 MRO11.6765 EUR
10,000 MRO23.353 EUR

Convert Euro to Mauritanian Ouguiya

eur
EUR
mro
MRO
1 EUR428.21 MRO
5 EUR2,141.05 MRO
10 EUR4,282.1 MRO
25 EUR10,705.3 MRO
50 EUR21,410.5 MRO
100 EUR42,821 MRO
500 EUR214,105 MRO
1,000 EUR428,210 MRO
5,000 EUR2,141,050 MRO
10,000 EUR4,282,100 MRO

MRO to EUR Chart

1 MRO = 0 EUR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

More Euro info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings