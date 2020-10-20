1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000000825786296 Ethereum
1 ETH = 1,210,970 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
ETH
|1 MRO
|0.000000825786 ETH
|5 MRO
|0.00000412893 ETH
|10 MRO
|0.00000825786 ETH
|25 MRO
|0.0000206447 ETH
|50 MRO
|0.0000412893 ETH
|100 MRO
|0.0000825786 ETH
|500 MRO
|0.000412893 ETH
|1,000 MRO
|0.000825786 ETH
|5,000 MRO
|0.00412893 ETH
|10,000 MRO
|0.00825786 ETH
1 MRO = 0 ETH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000082629
|0.0000087253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000065388
|0.0000064998
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000072382
|0.0000075473
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.27%
|3.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.
