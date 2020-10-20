1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0045730052 German Deutsche Marks
1 DEM = 218.675 MRO
MRO
DEM
|1 MRO
|0.00457301 DEM
|5 MRO
|0.022865 DEM
|10 MRO
|0.0457301 DEM
|25 MRO
|0.114325 DEM
|50 MRO
|0.22865 DEM
|100 MRO
|0.457301 DEM
|500 MRO
|2.2865 DEM
|1,000 MRO
|4.57301 DEM
|5,000 MRO
|22.865 DEM
|10,000 MRO
|45.7301 DEM
1 MRO = 0 DEM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023255
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023599
|0.023464
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.
