1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0034364649 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 290.997 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
CAD
|1 MRO
|0.00343646 CAD
|5 MRO
|0.0171823 CAD
|10 MRO
|0.0343646 CAD
|25 MRO
|0.0859116 CAD
|50 MRO
|0.171823 CAD
|100 MRO
|0.343646 CAD
|500 MRO
|1.71823 CAD
|1,000 MRO
|3.43646 CAD
|5,000 MRO
|17.1823 CAD
|10,000 MRO
|34.3646 CAD
1 MRO = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.035208
|0.035208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034391
|0.034031
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.034778
|0.034568
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.
