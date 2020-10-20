1 MRO to AUD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Australian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0037598729 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 265.966 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:35 UTC

1 MRO0.00375987 AUD
5 MRO0.0187994 AUD
10 MRO0.0375987 AUD
25 MRO0.0939968 AUD
50 MRO0.187994 AUD
100 MRO0.375987 AUD
500 MRO1.87994 AUD
1,000 MRO3.75987 AUD
5,000 MRO18.7994 AUD
10,000 MRO37.5987 AUD

1 AUD265.966 MRO
5 AUD1,329.83 MRO
10 AUD2,659.66 MRO
25 AUD6,649.16 MRO
50 AUD13,298.3 MRO
100 AUD26,596.6 MRO
500 AUD132,983 MRO
1,000 AUD265,966 MRO
5,000 AUD1,329,830 MRO
10,000 AUD2,659,660 MRO

1 MRO = 0 AUD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0388430.039399
Low
0.0376280.037478
Average
0.0381910.038285
Volatility
0.61%0.69%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings