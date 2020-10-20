1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.032181557 Austrian Schillings
1 ATS = 31.0737 MRO
MRO
ATS
|1 MRO
|0.0321816 ATS
|5 MRO
|0.160908 ATS
|10 MRO
|0.321816 ATS
|25 MRO
|0.804539 ATS
|50 MRO
|1.60908 ATS
|100 MRO
|3.21816 ATS
|500 MRO
|16.0908 ATS
|1,000 MRO
|32.1816 ATS
|5,000 MRO
|160.908 ATS
|10,000 MRO
|321.816 ATS
1 MRO = 0 ATS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023255
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023599
|0.023464
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.
