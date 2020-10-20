1 MRO to ARS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Argentine Pesos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

2.3115122 Argentine Pesos

1 ARS = 0.432617 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Argentine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:35 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Argentine Peso

1 MRO2.31151 ARS
5 MRO11.5576 ARS
10 MRO23.1151 ARS
25 MRO57.7878 ARS
50 MRO115.576 ARS
100 MRO231.151 ARS
500 MRO1,155.76 ARS
1,000 MRO2,311.51 ARS
5,000 MRO11,557.6 ARS
10,000 MRO23,115.1 ARS

Convert Argentine Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 ARS0.432617 MRO
5 ARS2.16309 MRO
10 ARS4.32617 MRO
25 ARS10.8154 MRO
50 ARS21.6309 MRO
100 ARS43.2617 MRO
500 ARS216.309 MRO
1,000 ARS432.617 MRO
5,000 ARS2,163.09 MRO
10,000 ARS4,326.17 MRO

MRO to ARS Chart

1 MRO = 0 ARS

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Argentine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
23.16823.168
Low
22.70021.559
Average
22.96722.415
Volatility
0.59%0.52%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ARS - Argentine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings