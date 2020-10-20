1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.007044243418846 Cardano
1 ADA = 141.960 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
ADA
|1 MRO
|0.00704424 ADA
|5 MRO
|0.0352212 ADA
|10 MRO
|0.0704424 ADA
|25 MRO
|0.176106 ADA
|50 MRO
|0.352212 ADA
|100 MRO
|0.704424 ADA
|500 MRO
|3.52212 ADA
|1,000 MRO
|7.04424 ADA
|5,000 MRO
|35.2212 ADA
|10,000 MRO
|70.4424 ADA
1 MRO = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.069377
|0.069377
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053537
|0.041188
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.061678
|0.055784
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.49%
|4.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.More Cardano info
