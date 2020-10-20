1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000130203362 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 7,680,290 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BCH
|1 MGF
|0.000000130203 BCH
|5 MGF
|0.000000651017 BCH
|10 MGF
|0.00000130203 BCH
|25 MGF
|0.00000325508 BCH
|50 MGF
|0.00000651017 BCH
|100 MGF
|0.0000130203 BCH
|500 MGF
|0.0000651017 BCH
|1,000 MGF
|0.000130203 BCH
|5,000 MGF
|0.000651017 BCH
|10,000 MGF
|0.00130203 BCH
1 MGF = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000061380
|0.00000061380
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000045070
|0.00000033000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000053750
|0.00000048680
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.08%
|3.86%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
