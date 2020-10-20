1 MGF to AMD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Armenian Drams

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.017431755 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 57.3666 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:32 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Armenian Dram

mgf
MGF
amd
AMD
1 MGF0.0174318 AMD
5 MGF0.0871588 AMD
10 MGF0.174318 AMD
25 MGF0.435794 AMD
50 MGF0.871588 AMD
100 MGF1.74318 AMD
500 MGF8.71588 AMD
1,000 MGF17.4318 AMD
5,000 MGF87.1588 AMD
10,000 MGF174.318 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Malagasy Franc

amd
AMD
mgf
MGF
1 AMD57.3666 MGF
5 AMD286.833 MGF
10 AMD573.666 MGF
25 AMD1,434.16 MGF
50 AMD2,868.33 MGF
100 AMD5,736.66 MGF
500 AMD28,683.3 MGF
1,000 AMD57,366.6 MGF
5,000 AMD286,833 MGF
10,000 AMD573,666 MGF

MGF to AMD Chart

1 MGF = 0 AMD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0868500.090611
Low
0.0841530.084153
Average
0.0862890.087273
Volatility
0.52%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings