1 LAK to TWD - Convert Lao Kips to Taiwan New Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0014656893 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 682.273 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:55 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar

lak
LAK
twd
TWD
1 LAK0.00146569 TWD
5 LAK0.00732845 TWD
10 LAK0.0146569 TWD
25 LAK0.0366422 TWD
50 LAK0.0732845 TWD
100 LAK0.146569 TWD
500 LAK0.732845 TWD
1,000 LAK1.46569 TWD
5,000 LAK7.32845 TWD
10,000 LAK14.6569 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Lao Kip

twd
TWD
lak
LAK
1 TWD682.273 LAK
5 TWD3,411.36 LAK
10 TWD6,822.73 LAK
25 TWD17,056.8 LAK
50 TWD34,113.6 LAK
100 TWD68,227.3 LAK
500 TWD341,136 LAK
1,000 TWD682,273 LAK
5,000 TWD3,411,360 LAK
10,000 TWD6,822,730 LAK

LAK to TWD Chart

1 LAK = 0 TWD

1 Lao Kip to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00150730.0015371
Low
0.00146720.0014672
Average
0.00148500.0015050
Volatility
0.51%0.55%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

