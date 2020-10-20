1 Lao Kip =
0.0010521866 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 950.402 LAK
LAK
CZK
|1 LAK
|0.00105219 CZK
|5 LAK
|0.00526093 CZK
|10 LAK
|0.0105219 CZK
|25 LAK
|0.0263047 CZK
|50 LAK
|0.0526093 CZK
|100 LAK
|0.105219 CZK
|500 LAK
|0.526093 CZK
|1,000 LAK
|1.05219 CZK
|5,000 LAK
|5.26093 CZK
|10,000 LAK
|10.5219 CZK
1 LAK = 0 CZK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010736
|0.0011286
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010488
|0.0010488
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010579
|0.0010780
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.63%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.
