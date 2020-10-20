1 Lao Kip =
0.000115898213864 Cardano
1 ADA = 8,628.26 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ADA
|1 LAK
|0.000115898 ADA
|5 LAK
|0.000579491 ADA
|10 LAK
|0.00115898 ADA
|25 LAK
|0.00289746 ADA
|50 LAK
|0.00579491 ADA
|100 LAK
|0.0115898 ADA
|500 LAK
|0.0579491 ADA
|1,000 LAK
|0.115898 ADA
|5,000 LAK
|0.579491 ADA
|10,000 LAK
|1.15898 ADA
1 LAK = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012302
|0.00012302
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000098535
|0.000076527
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00011039
|0.00010202
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.62%
|3.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.
