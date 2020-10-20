1 AMD to VAL - Convert Armenian Drams to Vatican City Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

4.6230806 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 0.216306 AMD

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:43 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Vatican City Lira

amd
AMD
val
VAL
1 AMD4.62308 VAL
5 AMD23.1154 VAL
10 AMD46.2308 VAL
25 AMD115.577 VAL
50 AMD231.154 VAL
100 AMD462.308 VAL
500 AMD2,311.54 VAL
1,000 AMD4,623.08 VAL
5,000 AMD23,115.4 VAL
10,000 AMD46,230.8 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Armenian Dram

val
VAL
amd
AMD
1 VAL0.216306 AMD
5 VAL1.08153 AMD
10 VAL2.16306 AMD
25 VAL5.40765 AMD
50 VAL10.8153 AMD
100 VAL21.6306 AMD
500 VAL108.153 AMD
1,000 VAL216.306 AMD
5,000 VAL1,081.53 AMD
10,000 VAL2,163.06 AMD

AMD to VAL Chart

1 AMD = 0 VAL

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00237600.0023685
Average
0.00240630.0023986
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings